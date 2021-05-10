DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County commissioners are planning to vote on a proposed resolution that would defy the state indoor face mask mandate. They claim the resolution allows residents to choose how to protect themselves from COVID-19.
It also states that wearing a face mask indoors in Douglas County is not mandatory regardless of vaccination status. It also states that businesses cannot be fined.
The state mandate requires face masks or coverings indoors unless 80% of people are vaccinated. Gov. Jared Polis amended and extended the face-covering executive order on May 3.
Commissioners say that language in the executive order has "both concerned and confused Douglas County residents and business owners. Douglas County commissioners claim the executive order deprives "citizens of fundamental constitutional rights."
The vote is scheduled for Tuesday.