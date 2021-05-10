CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol, Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is pleading with drivers to slow down and obey the “Move Over” law. CSP says someone hit a trooper’s car on Interstate 70 in Summit County on Monday.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The trooper was helping protect another crash scene. The trooper suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

“This has to stop. Slow down. Move over. Save lives,” CPS stated on social media.

It’s not clear if the driver was cited or faces any charges, or whether speed was a factor. Snow was falling in the area and is considered a factor.

