SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is pleading with drivers to slow down and obey the “Move Over” law. CSP says someone hit a trooper’s car on Interstate 70 in Summit County on Monday.
The trooper was helping protect another crash scene. The trooper suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
“This has to stop. Slow down. Move over. Save lives,” CPS stated on social media.
It’s not clear if the driver was cited or faces any charges, or whether speed was a factor. Snow was falling in the area and is considered a factor.