COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors in a mobile home community in Colorado Springs say they are shocked by what happened there over the weekend. A gunman opened fire on a birthday party in the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on Preakness Way early Sunday morning and killed six people and then himself.
Investigators haven’t identified any of the deceased but say the suspect was the boyfriend of one of the victims. He allegedly drove to the home, walked inside and started shooting people before he took his own life. All of those that died were adults. Children inside the home were not hurt and are now with relatives.
Family members tell CBS4 most of the children were in another room sleeping at the time.
“I’ve lived here almost four years and they were here before me. You know, bringing in groceries and trash and saying hi in the driveway,” Jayme Ponting said.
When asked by a reporter for more details about the family who lived in the home, Ponting replied “It looked like a mom and a dad, a teenage boy and a teenage girl, like a family of four.”
Anyone with information about the mass shooting that they think might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.