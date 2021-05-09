DENVER (CBS4) – The calendar says it’s nearly the middle of May but in Colorado we know it’s never too late for a big snowstorm. Some places west of Denver could get close to a foot of snow or more.

A big trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will basically park itself over the Rocky Mountain region for the next three days. That means we stay well below normal in terms of the temperature and we’ll see an ongoing chance for rain and snow, or a mix, depending on the time of day and your elevation.

Rain and snow will be possible in the mountains and foothills west of Denver between Sunday and Tuesday. But the coldest air with this storm system will filter into Colorado during the day on Monday.

By Monday night it will be cold enough for accumulating snow in elevations at and above 7,000 feet. It’s even possible that the snow levels could drop out of the foothills and into Denver and onto the eastern plains late Monday into early Tuesday.

There is potential to see several inches of snow along and north of Interstate 70, between Denver and Summit County, for elevations above 7,000 feet starting Monday afternoon. Because of the heavy snow threat the National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area.

The watch includes Evergreen, Conifer, Black Hawk, Central City and Estes Park. A watch means that the current forecast is not 100% set in stone and that you should check back often for any changes.

Are you wondering why we call it a Winter Storm Watch when the spring season is well underway? Any storm that has winter-like characteristics and produces accumulating snow is a winter storm regardless of the current season.

A warming and drying trend will move into the state starting Wednesday and that will mean a return to more seasonal temperatures by the upcoming weekend. This weather pattern is excellent news with regard to the terrible drought we saw develop last summer.