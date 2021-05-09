COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven adults died in an early Sunday morning shooting at a mobile home community in Colorado Springs. Among the seven dead is the suspect, an adult boyfriend of a female victim, Colorado Springs police say.

Investigators say they believe the group was celebrating a birthday.

Officers responded to the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on Preakness Way to find multiple people dead from gunshot wounds. One other person was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Police did not share details about the victims, but say the suspect and victims were friends and family members.

Investigators say the suspect drove to the home, walked inside and started shooting people before he took his own life. Children inside the home were not hurt and are now with relatives.

CSPD Chief Vince Niski shared this statement on Sunday afternoon:

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.”

A motive is still being determined.

Anyone with more information or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000;. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.