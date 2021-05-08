CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – U.S. Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs is keeping an eye on falling debris from a rocket.  The Chinese Long March 5B is expected to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere on May 8. Military officials call it an “uncontrolled re-entry.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry says most of it will burn up as it re-enters the atmosphere, and it’s highly unlikely to cause any harm.

WENCHANG, CHINA – APRIL 29 2021: A Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module for the Chinese space station, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in south China’s Hainan province Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tianhe, with a total length of 16.6 meters and a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters, is the largest spacecraft developed by China. (Photo credit: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

U.S. Space Command expects the entire rocket body to make landfall between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. MST.

“Its exact entry point into the Earth’s atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” said the U.S. Space Command. “Until then, the 18th Space Control Squadron, which is tasked with providing 24/7 support to the space surveillance network, is offering daily updates to the rocket body’s location.”

Officials are providing updates on the rocket online.

