DENVER (CBS4) – We have a busy Mother’s Day Weekend ahead in Colorado’s Weather Center as a big trough of low pressure crawls through the region. It will push a series of cold fronts across the state starting today and will keep us unsettled into the middle of next week.

High temperatures will happen early on this Saturday for much of the state with mostly 40s and 50s in the mountains. We’ll see 60s and 70s on the northeast plains and western slope. Ahead of the front we think southeast Colorado will climb into the lower 80s. Most of metro Denver will top off between 65 and 70 degrees.

The incoming cold front could kick up some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. The highest chance for this would be to the south and east of metro Denver. The primary threat from storms will be hail up to 1-inch in diameter and wind gusts approaching 60 mph.

It will be windy at times with the cold front and storm system in the area. Much of western and southern Colorado remains very dry with widespread extreme to exceptional drought. Because the wind will make fire danger high the National Weather Service has placed those areas under a Red Flag Warning today.

If you’re planning to take mom to do a little plant shopping this weekend pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days. It is looking more and more like it will be cold enough for a mix of rain and snow in Denver and on some of the eastern plains by Monday into Tuesday.

The unsettled weather will stick around through at least Tuesday of the upcoming week. By Wednesday we should start seeing the temperatures recover a bit as some drier air works into the state.

Our Colorado Rockies will be back in town starting Monday to host the Padres. The game on Monday is looking cold and wet and that could also be the case on Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted if there are any tweaks to the current forecast.