DENVER (CBS4) – A Manual High School graduate from the class of 1995 hopes a book he created helps graduating seniors as they embark on their next chapter in life. Graham Williams, founder of Impart, asked influential local celebrities to provide important life advice for a Graduation Book which will be given to all DPS high school seniors.
Williams says the goal of the book is to help the seniors feel seen, supported and celebrated given all the challenges they faced because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Peyton Manning, former Broncos quarterback, said the one thing he would tell his younger self is to embrace adversity. CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was asked to contribute to the book.
Walsh offered sage advice of the importance to remember "A.C.E.," which means attitude changes everything.
“It’s not always easy, but a positive attitude changes your life for the better,” she said.
Missy Franklin, hip-hop duo Tag Team and The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins are some of the other contributors.
"When people receive these, one, they feel a lot of love in their community, and two, you know, they take these life lessons from other people, and they put them in the back of their heads for the moment in time where their own experiences catches up, and maybe their transitions a little easier way more successful," said Williams.
