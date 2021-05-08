Rantanen Becomes Third Avs Player To Reach 30 Goals In Under 50 GamesMikko Rantanen scored his 30th goal of the season, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Friday night.

'Kind Of Weird': Nolan Arenado Faces Colorado Rockies For The First Time On Opposing TeamNolan Arenado showed the Colorado Rockies some of what they've been missing on Friday night.

Forbes: Denver Broncos Ranked No. 25 Among Most Valuable Sports Teams In The WorldThe coronavirus pandemic did not stop sports teams from becoming more valuable than ever and the Denver Broncos were one of the teams that saw their worth rise in 2021.

Rockies Minor Leaguer Welker Gets 80-Game Drug SuspensionHighly touted Colorado Rockies minor league third baseman Colton Welker was suspended 80 games by the commissioner's office Thursday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

After Another Win For Jon Gray At Coors Field, Colorado Rockies Pitcher Says He 'Knows He Can Outpitch The Other Guy'Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single, and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win.

Top Prospect Alex Newhook Makes NHL Debut For Colorado Avalanche In 3-2 Loss To SharksAndre Burakovsky and Tyson Jost each scored for the Avalanche. Philipp Grubauer had 30 saves as the Avalanche remained in second place in the West Division despite the loss. The defeat spoiled the NHL debut of Colorado top prospect Alex Newhook, who centered the Avalanche’s second line Wednesday.