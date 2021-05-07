CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury in Douglas County deliberated nearly 5 hours Friday but went home without reaching a verdict in the trial involving the death of a Colorado state trooper. It was 4½ years ago when a northbound semi, driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz, on Interstate 25 struck and killed Cody Donahue who was investigating another accident at the time.
Shortly after his death, Donahue's wife Velma spoke of her late husband, "He was wonderful, amazing. He was a friend, a father, a husband."
The driver, Gamez-Ruiz, was at first charged with criminally negligent homicide. It was later reduced by a judge to lesser charges due to the failure of the prosecution to turn over certain evidence.
In closing arguments, prosecutors said, "This man right here is the reason that trooper is dead. The product of a man not paying attention as he drove that death machine down the road."
But the attorney for the defendant argued the accident was unavoidable and unforeseeable and that Gamez-Ruiz “Tried to do everything possible to move over.”
"Move Over for Cody" became a new law to protect those helping on the side of the road.
The jury will resume deliberations on Monday. Gamez-Ruiz faces careless driving charges involving the passing of an emergency vehicle and careless driving resulting in death.