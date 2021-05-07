LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office provided an update Friday on the investigation into the Karen Garner arrest last summer. The 73-year-old with dementia experienced a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained wrist during her June 2020 arrest.
The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated on April 19 in response to allegations that a use of force by Loveland Police Officers resulted in serious bodily injury of Garner. Garner’s family has filed a lawsuit after her arrest last summer.READ MORE: Police Investigating Man's Death After Altercation With Pueblo Hospital Security Personnel
Fort Collins Police Services is leading the investigation and detectives have been working to gather all of the facts surrounding her arrest. That includes:READ MORE: 'Never Had A Cop Do That With Me Before'; Woman Says Aurora Officer Josiah Coe Gave Her Meth
- Locating and working to interview nearly two dozen individuals associated with the incident
- Digitally enhancing, transcribing, and reviewing several hours of video
- Reviewing all available evidence and associated documentation from the incident, including the initial encounter at Walmart, the arrest, transport and continuing custody at the Loveland Police Department, the booking process at the Larimer County Jail, and subsequent medical evaluation and treatment
“Detectives have been tasked with conducting a thorough and professional investigation that leaves no stone unturned. That is what our community expects and deserves,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin in a statement. “This requires independent information gathering, forensic processing, and coordination of resources. Timeliness of the investigation is important, but we cannot sacrifice accurateness or dependability for speed. I am confident that this is necessary depth of work will provide reliable answers to the community about this incident.”MORE NEWS: Drought Nearly Eliminated From Colorado's Front Range, Best Situation In 10 Months
The CIRT investigation is expected to wrap up in mid-May with a presentation to the district attorney who will review and determine, what, if any criminal violations occurred.