(CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol closed the stretch of Highway 285 for investigators for a short time on Friday morning. That’s where a semi truck crashed on Thursday, killing the driver.
The truck was in pieces along the stretch of the highway through Turkey Creek Canyon, just outside Morrison. Those pieces were both on the highway and down a steep bank next to it.
So far, the driver has not been identified and there hasn’t been an update from investigators about what might have led to the crash.