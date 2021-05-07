DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a beautiful end to the work week around Colorado with Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday. Of course that means you probably have a huge temptation to go buy flowers and spend some time in the garden with mom.

But pay close attention to the forecast this weekend because a cold, wet storm is headed our way with snow for the mountains and potentially even in the lower elevations too. Right now we have the potential for some wet flakes to mix in with a chilly rain by Monday night in Denver.

The leading edge of this storm system will arrive sometime Saturday in the form of a cold front. It will knock temperatures down by 10-12 degrees and bring a chance for some showers or thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be strong on the eastern plains during the afternoon.

Then a second cold front will move in by Sunday and it will bring even colder air along with a higher chance for showers and storms. Snow will develop in the mountains by Sunday night.

By Monday the coldest air associated with this storm will move into the state. That is when some of the rain could mix with or change to all snow across metro Denver and even on the eastern plains.

This is still a few days away and we have time to fine tune the exact details of the forecast. We just want to give you a heads up to help you make your Mother’s Day Weekend plans.

Because this storm is such a slow mover and has a large reach it will be cool and unsettled starting Saturday and lasting through next Tuesday. Before all is said and done a large part of Colorado will have the potential to see some very beneficial moisture, with up to an inch or more of water possible along and east of the Continental Divide.