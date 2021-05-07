DENVER (AP) – A Democrat-backed bill designed to curb health insurance costs for individuals and small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic has advanced in the Colorado House. Lawmakers worked from Thursday evening to Friday debating the bill, which would require insurers to lower premiums for people and small businesses buying their own insurance by 18% and 12%, respectively by 2025 in any county where they now offer coverage.
Democrats say the bill would make health care more affordable for 18,000 residents.
Republicans argue the 18% goal has no data to support it and that more state involvement in the health insurance market will shift more costs to providers.
