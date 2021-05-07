COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared video of one of their animal families spending quality time together. Rahsia, a young Siamang, spent time exploring with her doting dad, Wayan.
Siamangs are the largest of the 14 types of Gibbons, which are a species of small apes. The Siamang is native to the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
We recently spotted our littlest Siamang, Rahsia, out and about on a warm spring day with her mom and dad, Eve and Wayan. Keepers say Eve has been showing signs that she's comfortable letting Rahsia explore a little more on her own lately. pic.twitter.com/y8WLEyjeof
— CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) May 6, 2021
Keepers say Rahsia has been climbing off of her mom, Eve, to accept food, which is one of the first steps toward individual training.
“We hope that you’ve been enjoying watching Rahsia grow as much as we have!” the zoo said in a tweet on Friday.
For information about tickets and hours at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, visit cmzoo.org.