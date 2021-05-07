CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old civilian employee of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody by deputies early Thursday morning. Caleb May is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female acquaintance.
The female reported the incident, which allegedly happened on Monday, to investigators on Wednesday.
In a press release distributed Friday, the department stated May was “wearing attire supplied by the sheriff’s office and arrived at the location in a sheriff’s office vehicle” the day of the incident.
May is a Community Service Specialist, responsible for taking reports relating to low-priority calls with no suspect information, according to ACSO. He has no “powers of enforcement” in that role.
The sheriff's office did not elaborate on May's specific assignment the day of the incident.
May is also a former member of the department’s Explorer program. Many law agencies offer the Explorer program to teenagers and young adults who express an interest in law enforcement careers.
May was advised of the charges Thursday in Arapahoe County District Court. Bond was set at $65,000. Online court records show he had posted bond as of 11 a.m. Friday.
He is scheduled to return to court Tuesday morning.
May has been placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the case.