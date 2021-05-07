BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews in Boulder will close southbound 63rd Street between Gunbarrel Avenue and Twin Lakes Road next week for emergency water main repairs. The closure is planned for May 10 through at least May 18.
The city will set up a detour for drivers along Spine Road. The closure will only affect the southbound lanes.
Crews need to fix a primary transmitter pipe that supplies water to nearby homes and businesses. Officials say the repairs will not impact water service to the area.
“The city maintains more than 450 miles of water pipe that serves more than 100,000 community members,” officials said in a news release on Friday. “The city regularly inspects and repairs water pipes to ensure they are performing at a high level.”
For more information about Boulder’s water utility, visit bouldercolorado.gov/water. The city posts traffic alerts at maps.bouldercolorado.gov/cone-zones.