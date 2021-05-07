ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – We’re well past the season for Christmas lights, but some people in Aspen still have them hung up bright. The city says it’s time to take the lights down. The Aspen Times reports city officials are giving out violation notices to the holiday light fanatics.
City code says all lights have to come down by March 1 or a resident faces a more than daily $2,500 fine.
A total of 50 people have already been contacted.
Holiday lights are allowed to go back up starting Nov. 15, according to the code.
Amy Simon, the city’s planning director, told The Aspen Times “Yes, holiday lights bring some charm in the community but there should be a period of time when it’s appropriate and when it’s not.”