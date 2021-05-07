DENVER (AP) – A former Amazon warehouse worker has filed a complaint with the Colorado officials against Amazon over its COVID-19 policies and allegations that her firing was retaliatory. Linda Rodriguez alleges Amazon fired her in 2020 because she raised concerns about the company’s COVID-19 policies that she said put workers at risk.
Her complaint was sent Thursday to the state's labor department. An Amazon spokesperson in response to the complaint said Rodriguez was fired for timecard fraud that the company says was confirmed by time records and video footage.
Amazon said the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Rodriguez withdrew a complaint filed with the agency.
By PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America
