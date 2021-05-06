COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO/CNN) – How does getting $50 for a bag of dog poop sound to you? That’s a reward being offered for people who help pick up the poop at several parks in Colorado Springs this Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the Trails and Open Space Coalition is hosting a dog waste clean-up challenge, and trail users who return a bag of dog waste to TOSC staff will be entered to win one of 40 gift certificates worth $50 to a local business.READ MORE: Colorado Lawmaker Rep. Richard Holtorf, Who Used Racially Charged Term 'Buckwheat,' Reprimanded
The challenge is taking place at Stratton Open Space, Ute Valley, Bear Creek, Blodgett Open Space, Red Rock Canyon, and Yucca Flats at Palmer Park. TOSC staff and volunteers will be at trailheads providing park users with a TOSC dog waste bag.READ MORE: Barry Morphew Makes First Appearance In Court, Officials Don't Believe Wife Suzanne Is Alive
According to the TOSC, there are 23 million coliform bacteria in a single gram of pet waste, which can make animals and humans sick. TOSC says one of the worst reported problems on trails in the area is the presence of dog waste.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment In Your Future?
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.