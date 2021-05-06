DENVER (CBS4)– The decision for medical marijuana policy is in the hands of school districts in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that moves the policy from individual principals to school districts.
Each school board will create its own policy for medical marijuana. If an employee is uncomfortable being involved, they can withdraw themselves but an entire school can no longer opt-out.
“I’m pleased to sign this bill which finally will treat cannabis the same as other prescribed medicines. I want to thank all of those who put in work into this important step forward,” said Polis.
The primary use of cannabis medicines in children is to treat seizures. The bill had overwhelming support in the state Legislature with 90 of 100 lawmakers voting in support of it.