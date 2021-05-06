BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A young man took a big fall on Wednesday in Boulder and the subsequent rescue operation took several hours in the afternoon. It happened on the back of the first Flatiron close to Chautauqua Park.
The man is 19 and the report first came in at noon that he fell 30 feet after scrambling on the rock face. He was badly hurt, and several people came to his aid before first responders reached him.
Authorities said the person the man was climbing with heard him fall and called 911.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group conducted a technical operation with help from Boulder open space rangers to get the climber to the trailhead, where he was taken to the hospital.