DENVER (CBS4)– Major League Baseball said nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches, and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine. One of the nine teams was the Colorado Rockies, according to The Athletic.
With 85% of the Rockies staff fully vaccinated, the Rockies are allowed to ease some health and safety protocols around COVID-19. They will not have to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen or wear tracking devices, and individuals on the team will be able to gather for activities in the clubhouse and on team planes and buses. They will also be tested less frequently and can dine outdoors.
The Athletic also listed the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals as the teams that have reached 85% full vaccination.
MLB said it found four new positive tests this week (two major-league players, two alternate site players) out of 11,547 tests conducted. So far this season, there have been 43 total positives out of 135,317 tests, a 0.03% positive rate. Twenty teams have had at least one person test positive during monitoring testing.