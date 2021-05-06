DENVER (CBS4) – Mayor Michael Hancock updated and extended Denver’s COVID-19 mask order to better align with the state’s mask order. The revised public health order goes into effect on Friday and lasts for 30 days.
The order will require masks in the following places:
- Schools, childcare centers, indoor children’s camps, personal service facilities, hospitals, nursing homes and jails.
- Public indoor settings where 10 or more unvaccinated people, or people of unknown vaccination status, are present.
- Certain public-serving indoor spaces, such as grocery stores, large retail stores and local government buildings.
- Children in Denver ages three and older will still be required to wear masks indoors.
- Following federal rules, face-coverings will still be required on public transportation such as trains, planes, buses and road vehicles.
Masks will not be required in the following places:
- Indoor settings with nine or fewer people regardless of vaccination status, except for those settings listed above.
- Controlled indoor settings, such as an office that does not serve the public or a private event, of 10 or more people where 80% of the individuals have shown proof of vaccination.
Health officials report a continued decline in Denver’s COVID-19 case and positivity rates since mid-April. Sixty-three percent of Denver residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45 percent of residents 16 and older have received two doses.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done and thousands more people to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Hancock. “We’re winning, but the game isn’t over. It’s not time to declare victory.”
Hancock announced a goal of vaccinating 60 percent of Denver residents with one dose by June 1 and 70 percent by July 1. The mayor encouraged people to get their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.