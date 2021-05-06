CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The full length of Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a collision between a semi and a minivan. Authorities are conducting a lengthy investigation and the highway will be closed to traffic for an undetermined amount of time.
The accident is in the vicinity of Tunnel 1, the eastern-most tunnel of that stretch.
A saddle tank on the semi was ruptured but gasoline was not leaking into Clear Creek.
Copter4 was able to see both badly damaged vehicles when it flew over the scene at 4:45.
