ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– People living in an assisted living facility are helping out children in need. Residents of Morning Star Living in Littleton set up a pop-up shop with flowers and gifts at a transitional shelter.
The children were allowed to pick out items in time for Mother’s Day. There was also a card-making station.
“It’s so important for these kids to have a chance to say ‘thank you’ to their moms… these kids just have their basic needs met, food and clothing, so anytime you can do, anytime you can just bridge that gap to being a normal kid,” said Cheryl Talley with BeyondHome.
The shelter helps nearly 200 children and their families.