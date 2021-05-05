CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge spent much of early Wednesday morning searching for a homicide suspect. It shut down an area 44th and Lee, near the Kipling intersection.

Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday. There was a man inside, who officers identified as a homicide suspect. A CodeRed alert was then issued for the area, and police strongly urged people to stay in their homes and to not answer the door while officers searched.

The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m., and the alert was lifted.

Police are still searching. If anyone has information, or saw anything suspicious, they’re asked to call Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.

