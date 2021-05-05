CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Thick, black smoke billowed from a fire at an oil and gas facility in Weld County on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located at Weld County Road 4 and Weld County Road 27.

(credit: Brighton Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated. CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera confirmed there were lightning strikes in the area at the time the fire was reported.

(credit: Brighton Fire)

Brighton Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire. Weld County Road 27 was closed during the firefighting operations.

(credit: Brighton Fire)

Firefighters used water tenders to shuttle water to the site of the fire. Investigator say no one was hurt, and the oil tanks are empty.

