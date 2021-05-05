WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Thick, black smoke billowed from a fire at an oil and gas facility in Weld County on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located at Weld County Road 4 and Weld County Road 27.
What caused the fire is being investigated. CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera confirmed there were lightning strikes in the area at the time the fire was reported.
Brighton Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire. Weld County Road 27 was closed during the firefighting operations.
@BrightonFire on scene of oil fire on WCR 27/ WCR 4. WCR 27 is closed as crews work. #WCR27Fire pic.twitter.com/qc2ORUsv2B
— Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) May 5, 2021
Firefighters used water tenders to shuttle water to the site of the fire. Investigator say no one was hurt, and the oil tanks are empty.