DENVER (CBS4) – A bill to better screen and treat mental health issues before the become a crisis passed out of its first committee at the Colorado Legislature. The bill would require insurers to cover an annual mental health exam, but like a physical exam.
The bill encourages integrated care so when you see your doctor for your physical, you can see a social worker in the same visit for a mental health check. The social worker can then refer you to a psychologist or psychiatrist if needed.
Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet introduced the bill with Rep. Colin Larson. If it passes, it would be the first law of its kind in the country.