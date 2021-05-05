In-Person Cinco De Mayo Celebrations Resume In DenverColoradans can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the first in-person performance since COVID-19.

Dr. Dave Hnida: When It Comes To COVID, Parents Can Set Good Example For KidsEven as more Coloradans get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is seeing a jump in the cases among children. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said there are a number of reasons for the increase.

Colorado Doctor: 'Good News, Bad News' On Achieving Herd Immunity For COVID-19With more Coloradans and Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccines, the focus is shifting to when herd immunity may be reached.

Colorado Rockies Among MLB Clubs To Reach 85% Full COVID VaccinationMajor League Baseball said nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches, and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including the Colorado Rockies.

COVID In Colorado: Some 'Kind Of Leery' Of Being Around Large Groups Of PeopleAs the state moves to vaccinate more, people protected from SARS CoV2 are trying to get used to getting back to doing things they stayed away from for over a year.

Colorado Woman Treated For Rare Blood Clots Related To Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineUCHealth has a way to treat patients if they develop blood clots after getting the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.