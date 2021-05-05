AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Josiah Seth Coe, an Aurora police officer, has resigned from the department and is facing a felony charge of distributing a controlled substance according to information gathered Tuesday night by CBS4.
In early March, a citizen notified Aurora police that Coe had allegedly supplied her with a controlled substance while he was working security in uniform at an off-duty assignment. Lt. Chris Amsler with the Aurora Police Department told CBS4 an internal affairs investigation was launched and since the complaint involved alleged criminal conduct, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to conduct an independent criminal investigation.
During the probe, Coe resigned from the police department on April 22.
Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Coe Monday, May 3, for distribution of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Reached by CBS4 Tuesday night, Coe said "I really can't comment on that. I've been advised not to make any statements at all."
Coe referred further questions to an attorney.