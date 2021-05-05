GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Golden Police Department is asking the community to be on alert after recent vehicle thefts. Officers are investigating a stolen truck and an attempt to steal a truck within 24 hours.
The crimes were reported in the area of Spyderco Way and Avery Street in Golden. If you see something suspicious, call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303-980-7300 or 911 in an emergency.
The Golden Police Department is partnering with CRIMEWATCH Technologies to help the community stay informed of public safety issues. The police department is encouraging residents to visit the new website GoldenPolice.net and sign up for email notifications.