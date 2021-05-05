DENVER (CBS4) – After widespread rain on Monday and then scattered showers on Tuesday, Denver and the Front Range has one more chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Starting Thursday, sunny, warm, and dry weather will dominate most of Colorado for a couple of days.

Wednesday will start with mainly dry weather after some light overnight rain in the metro area. Then a chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms will develop starting around 12 p.m. before largely wrapping up by early evening. By 7 p.m., any rain at lower elevations is expected to be east of the Denver metro area.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with lower 60s along the Front Range and warmer weather across much of southern Colorado and on the Western Slope. The forecast high of 62 degrees in Denver is about 5 degrees below normal for Cinco de Mayo.

In the mountains, one more round of rain and snow is also expected with most of the precipitation east of Vail Pass and north of Highway 50. Snow reports from the four ski areas that remain open were impressive Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, it will be much warmer in the metro area with high temperatures will into the 70s on Thursday.

Even warmer weather will arrive for Friday with Denver likely reaching at least 80 degrees.

Then a small chance for showers and thunderstorms will return for Saturday before a much better chance for rain develops on Mother’s Day. Most of the rain should be during the afternoon and evening on Sunday.