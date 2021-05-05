DENVER (CBS4) – Tepeyac Community Health Center has been providing medical, mental, and oral care in north Denver for 27 years. Most of the patients are from the Latino Community, and have limited access to health care. The Health Center cares of a lot of frontline workers who’ve been impacted particularly hard by coronavirus.
For the 20th year, Tepeyac Community Health Center is holding a tortilla making contest to raise money for its Patient Assistance Fund.
“So these funds will go directly to support patients who have needs over and above the services we normally provide, for specialty care, for example,” said Jim Garcia, CEO, Tepeyac Community Health Center.
CBS's Andrea Flores will join 17 other celebrities and community leaders in the competition. It will be held Thursday, May 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. online. Community members can help pick a winner by texting "TORTILLA 21" to 44321 and make a donation. The winner gets the Tortilla Titan Award, which is a hand painted rolling pin.
LINK: Tortillas for Tepeyac
2021 Celebrity Rollers:
Joel Appel- Business Owner, Launch Pad Ventures
Michael Benitez- VP of Diversity and Inclusion, MSU Denver
Andrea Flores- Reporter/Anchor, CBS4 News
Adeeb Kahn-Vice President of CSR and Executive Director, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation
Dr. Jeff Krawcek- MD, MBOE, SPHR- Executive Medical Director – Elect, Kaiser Permanente
Bobby LeFebre- Writer, Poet and Cultural Worker, Colorado Poet Laureate
Erika Lopez- 9news Anchor and Traffic Reporter
Meghan Lopez- Reporter, Denver7 News
Karen McNeil-Miller- President, Colorado Health Foundation
Linda Osterlund- Academic Dean, Rueckert-Hartman College for Health Professions at Regis University
Lorii Rabinowitz-Chief Executive Officer, The Denver Scholarship Foundation
Murphy Robinson- Deputy Mayor and Director of the Department of Safety for the City of Denver.
Janice Sinden- President and CEO, Denver Center for Performing Arts
Jamie Smith- President, Saint Joseph Hospital
Javier Soto- President and CEO, Denver Foundation
Cori Streetman- Principal, Barefoot PR
Kathryn Venzor- Director of Education, CSU Spur
Ginger White- Executive Director, Denver Arts and Venues