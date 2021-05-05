COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge will appoint new public defenders for Letecia Stauch after finding a conflict with the defense reappointed on Wednesday. Stauch, 37, is charged with the murder of her stepson, Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing in January 2020 and later found in a suitcase beneath a Florida overpass.
The court granted Stauch’s request for a public defender, according to documents released on Monday. Stauch had planned to represent herself in court, but the bulk of the case against her can only be accessed at the jail library.
Last month, Stauch lost her jail library privileges for up to 90 days after refusing to use her scheduled time.
“Report shows she thought the time slots were too early,” KKTV Reporter Spencer Wilson tweeted. “This is the same woman who wanted to represent herself so she could ‘work the case 23/7.’”
During a hearing in February, the judge tried repeatedly to convince Stauch that she would be better off having an attorney handle her defense, but Stauch insisted that she could do it herself. Stauch brushed off the judge’s concerns that she would not be able to work through the case — roughly 26,000 pages — before the trial.
Stauch will meet her new public defenders at a court appearance on May 10 at 3 p.m.