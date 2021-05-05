FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Vaccine hesitancy continues to be the focus among efforts to get more people vaccinated. There are new ways to make it easier especially in rural areas.
Right now, Colorado is offering walk-up appointments and mobile vaccine clinics across the state.
Now, more local doctors are being asked by the President Biden administration to help break through vaccine distrust in their communities.
Dr. Steven Loecke is a Chief Medical Officer at Banner Fort Collins Medical Center.
“There are going to be demographics that are going to be suspicious or have not heard the message from either national sources or from national news. I think having that impact of having our local leaders in those rural environments is going to be critical,” he said.
The push for more people getting vaccinated comes as the FDA is expected to expand emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 to 15 years old.
The authorization is expected sometime this week meaning the new groups might be able to get a shot by the fall.