DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the first in-person performance since COVID-19. Last year’s large gathering at Civic Center Park was canceled because of the pandemic.
Starting at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Marketplace, Ballet Sol De Mi Tierra will perform on the west patio. The ballet is a nonprofit children's dance group founded to celebrate Mexican heritage and reach new audiences.
Another festival will be held at Number Thirty Eight, a restaurant at 3560 Chestnut Place, at 4 p.m.
The creator of the festival at Civic Center Park, Newsed, will host the celebration with food, music and prizes. It will cost $10 to enter, but the money goes directly to Newsed.
Those who attend will be automatically entered into a raffle.
Those who want to cruise can do so on Federal Boulevard, but Denver police says there will be fewer lanes between 6th Avenue and West Evans.