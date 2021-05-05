JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputy Jackson Chase celebrated his new career in law enforcement with a backflip on Thursday in Jefferson County. The recent college graduate won two national cheer championships while attending Morehead State University in Kentucky.
“We eat, sleep and breathe cheerleading,” said Deputy Chase, who has more than eight years of experience performing flips and stunts. “You’d find us practicing seven days a week.”
The former cheer captain is following in his father’s footsteps after graduating from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office training academy. Chase’s dad is a United States Marine Corps veteran who went on to work as a Deputy Sheriff in Orange County, Florida.
“Growing up my dad has always been super involved in military and law enforcement,” said Chase. “Since I was a teenager it was all I wanted to do.”
Chase graduated from college in May 2020 with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice. He said his training as a cheerleader has prepared him for this new role.
“It’s definitely kept me in tip-top athletic shape,” he said. “I’m very excited to get started and to serve my community.”
Recruits train for nine weeks to become JCSO deputies. They learn an array of skills, from communication and first aid to criminal code and arrest control tactics.