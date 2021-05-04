CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter Park has extended the season that was already extended! Thanks to recent snowfall, the Super Gauge will stay open at Mary Jane through May 16.

Only intermediate/advanced terrain will be available.

