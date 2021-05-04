WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter Park has extended the season that was already extended! Thanks to recent snowfall, the Super Gauge will stay open at Mary Jane through May 16.
Only intermediate/advanced terrain will be available.READ MORE: Sonya Rodriguez Wanted By Fort Morgan Police
Extended season EXTENDED! Super Gauge will keep spinning at Mary Jane through May 16! 21/22 Ikon Pass prices go up tomorrow too. Buy now and ride now for even more spring skiing. Only intermediate/advanced terrain will be available May 10-16. https://t.co/t16MYFHwJy pic.twitter.com/PXdQN7XWs3READ MORE: New U.S. Climate Normals Show Colorado Is Becoming A Warmer, Drier Place To Live
— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) May 4, 2021MORE NEWS: Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Weld County