COVID Mobile Vaccine Clinic Offers Johnson & Johnson One-Dose Shot At CU Boulder CampusThe University of Colorado is helping students get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Janssen one-dose shot.

Toddler Nearly Dies After Swallowing Button BatteryEvery three hours, a child is rushed to an ER after swallowing a button battery. Toddler Calvin Picker will have his ninth surgical procedure after one of those batteries got caught in his esophagus.

Colorado Businesses Left Trying To Figure Out How Enforce New Mask OrderA day after Governor Jared Polis extended and tweaked the state’s mask mandate, businesses are still grappling with details and what it will mean for them and their patrons.

COVID In Colorado: Children's Doctor Hopeful For Expanded Pfizer AccessChildren ages 12 to 15 could soon be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week if it’s approved by the FDA.

COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Indoor Mask Rule Causes Confusion For Businesses OwnersGov. Jared Polis loosened the restrictions to allow Coloradans gathered indoors in groups of 10 or more to no longer wear masks, as long as 80 percent of the group is fully vaccinated.

COVID In Colorado: Small Businesses Helping Boost Vaccine NumbersWith about a third of Coloradans fully vaccinated, the state’s effort to inoculate more people now includes partnerships with community organizations and small businesses.