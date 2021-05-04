BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at noon on Thursday. During the ceremony, the university will confer 9,307 undergraduate and graduate degrees from fall 2020 and spring/summer 2021.
Nearly 7,000 students will receive a bachelor's degree, 1.747 will receive master's degrees, 402 will receive doctoral degrees and 191 will receive law degrees.
Dwinita "Nita" Mosby Tyler, founder of The Equity Project, will speak at the ceremony. The consulting firm helps organizations develop diversity, equity and inclusion strategies. Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Senior Class Council President Allie Reuter will also speak at the commencement.
Families and friends of graduates can watch the live ceremony at colorado.edu/commencement2021.