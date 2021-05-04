LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a better idea of how many fish died after a tanker truck flipped over and spilled gas into the North St. Vrain Creek in Lyons last week.
Good Samaritans tried to rescue fish after the crash, which happened last Tuesday. CPW believes that hundreds of fish died after thousands of gallons of fuel spilled on Highway 36 near the intersection with Apple Valley Road.
Tests are being conducted along different parts of the creek. Anyone who notices an impact to wildlife is asked to call CPW.