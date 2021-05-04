DENVER (CBS4) – South Pearl Street will look a little differently when you visit next. The city helped unveil three new arches which frame the street full of local businesses.
The South Pearl Street Association and the community worked on the project for years.
The arches resemble the old Welcome Arch at Union Station. They were funded by coffers from the SPSA and proceeds from the South Pearl Street Farmers Market and other festivals.
“This has been a dream and vision of the South Pearl Street Association and community for many years. In fact, we first had the idea of a less permanent banner for our first music festival, Blues & Brews, in 2007,” said Mark Gill, President of the South Pearl Street Association.
The farmers market returns on May 9.