DENVER (CBS4) – A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for a brief time just after sunrise Tuesday morning due to sun glare. This is something that is more typical during the fall and winter season in Colorado.
The sun’s angle, surrounding terrain and the highway configuration all combine on some days to create a blinding sun glare through this part of the foothills west of Denver. The sun glare can be an issue as far east as Genesee.
Moisture on the road from a passing storm can also add to the sun glare issue for drivers in the eastbound direction. When you factor in other potential hazards such as wildlife crossing the highway, steep hills and sharp turns it can quickly become a dangerous stretch of roadway for motorists.
The Colorado Department of Transporta suggests the following tips if you are a frequent morning traveler across the foothills west of Denver.
- Make sure your windshield is clean, both inside and out
- Have plenty of wiper fluid
- Wear a good pair of sunglasses
- Adjust your speed to avoid sudden reactions
- Let off the gas and slow down gradually as opposed to slamming on the breaks.