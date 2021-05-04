BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A nest of owlets are safe and reunited with their mother thanks to members of the Broomfield community. The little family was separated after the mother great horned owl was found injured close to the intersection of Lowell Boulevard and Broadlands Drive.
A neighbor called animal service officers, who took the mother to the Birds of Prey Foundation’s wildlife rehabilitation facility in Broomfield. He then told officers that the baby owls were in a nest nearby.
Birds of Prey staff said they were concerned the owlets would not be able to feed themselves and survive adverse weather conditions, so a bucket truck was used to capture photos of the birds. After seeing the photos, Birds of Prey staff recommended taking the owlets down from the tree, which the officers did.
The babies were then immediately taken in for a meal and to be reunited with their mother.
LINK: Birds of Prey Foundation