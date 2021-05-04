DENVER (CBS4) – Travel is up, way up, at Denver International Airport. Of course, numbers these days compared to last year will be drastically different.
DIA says there was an 800% increase in passengers last week compared to the same week in 2020. At that time, the state was under safer at home orders.
Only 30,000 people went through the airport that week. Now, more than 30,000 people are traveling in and out of DIA every day.
Compared to 2019, however, airport traffic at DIA is still down nearly 30%.
DIA officials tell CBS4 the airport was still ahead of the U.S. average for passenger travel by about 15%.