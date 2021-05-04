DENVER (CBS4) – The recent rain in Denver has helped make this year so far the wettest on record since 1944. More rain is expected on Tuesday but it will not be as widespread or last as long.

The city officially received 0.93 inches of rain last week followed by a total of 0.76 inches on Sunday and Monday this week. That brings the total for 2021 so far to 7.60 inches which is about 4 inches above normal through May 3. Denver averages only 15 inches of liquid precipitation each year.

The last time more precipitation was recorded from January 1 to May 3 was in 1944 with 8.23 inches. However, it’s important to point out that the official measurement for the city prior to 1951 was in downtown Denver before it moved to Stapleton Airport and then DIA in 1995. And in downtown Denver, there has been about 9 inches of liquid this year meaning if the measurement site had not been moved, 2021 would be the wettest since on record since 1900.

The morning on Tuesday is expected to be dry for Denver and the Front Range followed by a 40% chance for showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

It will also be somewhat warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday with high temperatures near 60 degrees in the metro area. That’s still cooler than normal for the first week in May.

In the high country, there will continues to be snow showers on Tuesday with about an inch of accumulation possible mainly above 9,500 feet. A few more snow showers are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday with minor additional accumulation. Isolated thunder is also possible in the mountains and rain showers will be possible in the parks and valleys.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, much drier and much warmer weather will return for Thursday and Friday. It will feel like summer again on Friday before a cooling trend arrives for the weekend. By Mother’s Day on Sunday, temperatures will only be in the 50s with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.