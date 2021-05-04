DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council passed the “Healthy Residential Rentals For All” on Monday night. The ordinance requires all Denver landlords to hold long-term rental licenses for each of their properties.
The licenses should take a couple of years to phase-in. The licenses will help protect tenants and help the city keep tabs on landlords.READ MORE: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?
The application fee is $50 and inspection fees range from $50 to $500 depending on how many rentals someone owns.READ MORE: 'COVID Bandit' Strikes Again, Gives $4,600 Tip At Flagstaff House Restaurant In Boulder
“The fees must be reasonable. This isn’t a tax that we’re assessing on property owners, it’s a fee,” said Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore.MORE NEWS: COVID Mobile Vaccine Clinic Offers Johnson & Johnson One-Dose Shot At CU Boulder Campus
Before receiving a license, landlords must have their properties examined by certified inspectors.