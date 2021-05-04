BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado is helping students get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Janssen one-dose shot. One of the state’s mobile vaccine clinics at Williams Village is offering the shots until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The plan is to have more of those mobile clinics throughout the summer to help students meet the requirements to be vaccinated by the time the fall semester starts.
“We’re pleased to be able to work with Governor Polis and his team to offer this resource to our students,” said CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano in a statement. “Vaccines are a critical tool in our efforts to combat the pandemic and allow our CU communities to benefit from the on-campus experience.”
There is no need to preregister for the clinic online. Students can walk up and fill out a paper form to receive their shot.