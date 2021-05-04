ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and is expected to miss the 2021 season. The news comes just four days after the NFL Draft. The Broncos did not select a tackle in the draft.
James has had trouble staying on the field. After signing with Denver as a free agent in 2019, he played in just 63 snaps while dealing with a nagging knee injury. He then opted out of the 2020 season.
The injury occurred away from the facility, meaning the Broncos are no longer obligated to pay his contract.