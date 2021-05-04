CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Ja'Wuan James

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and is expected to miss the 2021 season. The news comes just four days after the NFL Draft. The Broncos did not select a tackle in the draft.

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 08: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James (70) lines up during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans on December 8, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James has had trouble staying on the field. After signing with Denver as a free agent in 2019, he played in just 63 snaps while dealing with a nagging knee injury. He then opted out of the 2020 season.

The injury occurred away from the facility, meaning the Broncos are no longer obligated to pay his contract.

