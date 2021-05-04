BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Brighton cleared the area surrounding and including the Riverwalk Apartments after they evacuated the complex earlier on Tuesday. They were investigating a 911 call.
Police said that they took action immediately because of a history of domestic violence at the residence. After they found no threat, the scene was cleared and residents were allowed to return home.READ MORE: Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Weld County
READ MORE: Denver Rec Centers Reopen This Month, Pools Open For Season Next Month
Following a thorough investigation, police found no individuals inside and no threat to the community. It is safe for any residents who have been evacuated to return home. (2/2)
— Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) May 4, 2021
The apartments are located at 744 Mockingbird.
No one was arrested and there were no injuries reported during the investigation.
HAPPENING NOW: Police are responding to an active situation at Riverwalk Apartments at 744 Mockingbird. Residents in the direct area have been evacuated. The area is secure, but police are urging residents to avoid the area. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/HhkoO43rEc
— Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) May 4, 2021MORE NEWS: Laney Malavolta Identified As Woman Killed In Bear Attack