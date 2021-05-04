CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Brighton cleared the area surrounding and including the Riverwalk Apartments after they evacuated the complex earlier on Tuesday. They were investigating a 911 call.

Police said that they took action immediately because of a history of domestic violence at the residence. After they found no threat, the scene was cleared and residents were allowed to return home.

(credit: CBS)

The apartments are located at 744 Mockingbird.

(credit: CBS)

No one was arrested and there were no injuries reported during the investigation.

(credit: CBS)

