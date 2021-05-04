COVID In Colorado: Some 'Kind Of Leery' Of Being Around Large Groups Of PeopleAs the state moves to vaccinate more, people protected from SARS CoV2 are trying to get used to getting back to doing things they stayed away from for over a year.

Colorado Woman Treated For Rare Blood Clots Related To Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineUCHealth has a way to treat patients if they develop blood clots after getting the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID Mobile Vaccine Clinic Offers Johnson & Johnson One-Dose Shot At CU Boulder CampusThe University of Colorado is helping students get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Janssen one-dose shot.

Toddler Nearly Dies After Swallowing Button BatteryEvery three hours, a child is rushed to an ER after swallowing a button battery. Toddler Calvin Picker will have his ninth surgical procedure after one of those batteries got caught in his esophagus.

Colorado Businesses Left Trying To Figure Out How Enforce New Mask OrderA day after Governor Jared Polis extended and tweaked the state’s mask mandate, businesses are still grappling with details and what it will mean for them and their patrons.

COVID In Colorado: Children's Doctor Hopeful For Expanded Pfizer AccessChildren ages 12 to 15 could soon be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week if it’s approved by the FDA.